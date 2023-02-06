Grammys 2023: 3 Theories About Beyoncé's Late Arrival

Fashionably late? Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards after winning four awards and breaking the record for the most Grammy wins. "I'm trying not to be too emotional and I'm trying to just receive this night," she later said through tears during the star-studded ceremony. She added, "I want to thank God for protecting me ... I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny, who's not here, but he's here in spirit." Beyoncé went on to thank her parents, her husband Jay-Z, their three children, the queer community, and the awards show itself, per Variety.

Still, one little incident threatened to overshadow Queen Bey's success: She was late, late, late to the very important date. "The Queen is officially in the building. Ladies and gentlemen, Beyoncé Knowles," host for the evening, comedian Trevor Noah warmly welcomed the legendary icon once she finally arrived. "I was shocked to find out traffic could stop you. I thought you traveled through space and time," he added playfully. Still, traffic or no traffic, Beyoncé's late awards show arrival quickly became a hot topic and prompted many to weigh in on the "Hold Up" singer's tardiness and even speculate as to why they thought she was so late.