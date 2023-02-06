Grammys 2023: 3 Theories About Beyoncé's Late Arrival
Fashionably late? Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards after winning four awards and breaking the record for the most Grammy wins. "I'm trying not to be too emotional and I'm trying to just receive this night," she later said through tears during the star-studded ceremony. She added, "I want to thank God for protecting me ... I'd like to thank my uncle Johnny, who's not here, but he's here in spirit." Beyoncé went on to thank her parents, her husband Jay-Z, their three children, the queer community, and the awards show itself, per Variety.
Still, one little incident threatened to overshadow Queen Bey's success: She was late, late, late to the very important date. "The Queen is officially in the building. Ladies and gentlemen, Beyoncé Knowles," host for the evening, comedian Trevor Noah warmly welcomed the legendary icon once she finally arrived. "I was shocked to find out traffic could stop you. I thought you traveled through space and time," he added playfully. Still, traffic or no traffic, Beyoncé's late awards show arrival quickly became a hot topic and prompted many to weigh in on the "Hold Up" singer's tardiness and even speculate as to why they thought she was so late.
Perhaps Beyoncé's late arrival was all part of a grander plan
Theory number one: Beyoncé's late arrival was all part of a grander plan.
Could it be that Queen Bey knew exactly what she was doing when she arrived at the 2023 Grammy Awards just in time to accept her fourth win for the evening — the one that would solidify her as the artist with the most Grammy wins in history? Many on Twitter think so. "The fact that Beyoncé is late to accept the grammy that marks her as the person with the most grammys in history is SENDING ME WHAT A DIVA WHAT AN ICON," one Twitter user wrote. Meanwhile, another penned, "So Beyoncé being late is all part of the plan when she breaks the #GRAMMY record." And a third user quipped, "lmao beyoncé virgo a** petty as hell. showed up 'late' for the first award but just in time for the recordbreaker [sic] + then let us know this was set already by posting her thanks for 3 awards before the show was even over."
Beyoncé was possibly sending a message
Theory number two: Beyoncé was sending a message.
Some fans believe that the "Irreplaceable" singer had already been tipped off that she would not be taking home the Album of the Year award and was sending a loud and clear message to the powers that be. "I see why Beyoncé was late, she smelled the bull**** coming. They use sis every year as constant cutaways like yeah we got Beyoncé here, then snub her for #AOTY 4 times. Hell I forgot Harry was there they cut to her so much," one Twitter user theorized. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Mother knew it all along. Her not performing at the Grammy stage? Coming to the ceremony late? And doing a pre-photoshoot of her trophies even before AOTY gets announced? BEYONCÉ KNEW IT ALL ALONG. JUSTICE FOR RENAISSANCE!" And another commiserated with Beyoncé writing, "If the Grammys was playing in my face every time I got nominated for AOTY ... I'd be late af to that junt [sic] too."
Maybe Beyoncé really was just stuck in traffic
Theory number three: Beyoncé really was just stuck in traffic.
While many in the Twittersphere have had a field day coming up with various theories as to why Beyoncé was late to the 2023 Grammy Awards, others still believe the Los Angeles traffic really was to blame for Bey's tardiness. "I know other cities have bad traffic. But only LA has traffic so bad, it'll make BEYONCÉ late for the GRAMMYS. On a Sunday. (I'm not leaving though)" one Twitter user wrote. Another fan penned, "Beyoncé missing her record-breaking Grammy win because she's late stuck in traffic is EXTREMELY PERSONAL TO ME." Meanwhile, another tweeted, "Beyoncé being late to the Grammys cause she's stuck in traffic celebrities they're just like us."
Note to Beyonce's Driver: Aside from rolling up the partition, please, perhaps next time you could also step on the gas. The newly-minted 32-time Grammy award winner is booked and busy!