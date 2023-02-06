Andy Cohen Finally Holds RHOP Star Robyn Dixon's Feet To The Fire Over Her Marital Woes With Husband Juan

Robyn Dixon finally came clean about her husband, Juan Dixon. In an episode of her podcast, "Reasonably Shady," Robyn explained she was aware that a woman was in contact with Juan, although it wasn't as suspicious as it initially appeared. "Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram because, you know, whatever. He's bored. He needs attention. It's the pandemic," Robyn explained. Later, she revealed that the woman had flown to Maryland, where she had lost her wallet. The mystery woman asked Juan for help, and after paying for her hotel, Juan claims he walked away.

Andy Cohen wasn't having it, and on "Watch What Happens Live," he called out Robyn for not addressing the situation during "RHOP" Season 7. "Here's my thing. You're on a reality show about your life, and infidelity has been the hot topic of the season, and you've played a part in the conversations. So how do you stay silent through the season?" he asked. Robyn explained that she had already dealt with it and moved long before Season 7 began, and "it wasn't an issue" at the time of filming. "It had been an issue in your relationship," Cohen argued, adding that Robyn refrained from talking about the woman during filming but then opened up about her on her subscription podcast. "I think that's what's called withholding information," he accused. Now that the truth is out, hopefully, Juan and Robyn's marriage can start off on a clean slate.