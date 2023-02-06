Andy Cohen Finally Holds RHOP Star Robyn Dixon's Feet To The Fire Over Her Marital Woes With Husband Juan
Robyn Dixon's relationship with her husband, Juan Dixon, has been a topic of interest since the debut season of "The Real Housewives of Potomac." At the time, she and Juan were divorced but living in the same house and raising their two children together, notes Bravo. Robyn explained that Juan's infidelity ultimately led to their divorce, although the two continued living together due to financial constraints. The two eventually rekindled their flame, with Juan proposing to Robyn during the "RHOP" Season 5 finale.
Flashforward to Season 6 of "RHOP," and the two had yet to tie the knot, with fellow castmates wondering what the holdup was. Robyn and the former NBA player eventually got a marriage license and exchanged vows during a private ceremony in August 2022, per People. However, during Season 7, castmate Karen Huger shared a salacious rumor about Juan. Specifically, Page Six notes that she accused the reality star of cheating on Robyn during the COVID-19 pandemic with a blond woman. Although Robyn seemed outraged at the time, she later admitted she knew about an inappropriate moment between Juan and another woman.
Andy Cohen accuses Robyn Dixon of withholding the truth about Juan
Robyn Dixon finally came clean about her husband, Juan Dixon. In an episode of her podcast, "Reasonably Shady," Robyn explained she was aware that a woman was in contact with Juan, although it wasn't as suspicious as it initially appeared. "Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram because, you know, whatever. He's bored. He needs attention. It's the pandemic," Robyn explained. Later, she revealed that the woman had flown to Maryland, where she had lost her wallet. The mystery woman asked Juan for help, and after paying for her hotel, Juan claims he walked away.
Andy Cohen wasn't having it, and on "Watch What Happens Live," he called out Robyn for not addressing the situation during "RHOP" Season 7. "Here's my thing. You're on a reality show about your life, and infidelity has been the hot topic of the season, and you've played a part in the conversations. So how do you stay silent through the season?" he asked. Robyn explained that she had already dealt with it and moved long before Season 7 began, and "it wasn't an issue" at the time of filming. "It had been an issue in your relationship," Cohen argued, adding that Robyn refrained from talking about the woman during filming but then opened up about her on her subscription podcast. "I think that's what's called withholding information," he accused. Now that the truth is out, hopefully, Juan and Robyn's marriage can start off on a clean slate.