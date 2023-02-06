Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down What's Really Going On In Her Love Life
Khloe Kardashian has two children with NBA star Tristan Thompson. Fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" probably remember that Kardashian found out that Tristan had been cheating on her just days before she went into labor with her first child. "Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won't put in writing what I did but let's just say he's LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant," she tweeted on November 2018, seven months after welcoming her daughter, True. In the time between, Kardashian chose to forgive Thompson, and the two ended up working things out.
"She's creating a life for her family in Cleveland," a source told People magazine in May 2018. As time went by, Kardashian seemed determined to keep her family together and wanted to be sure that Thompson played a major role in their daughter's life. The threesome spent time together for special events, including holidays, and eventually confirmed they were giving their relationship another go.
During an episode of "KUWTK," Kardashian and Thompson talked about expanding their family. "Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine," a source told Us Weekly in 2020. But things didn't quite work out the way that Kardashian had hoped.
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson split ahead of the birth of their second baby
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson reached a place in their relationship where they felt they wanted to welcome another child into the world. The two kept the news a secret for quite some time, hiring a surrogate to carry their baby. During the pregnancy, however, a paternity scandal rocked Kardashian's world. According to People magazine, Thompson eventually admitted to being unfaithful and fathering a child with Maralee Nichols in December 2021. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he said in a statement shared on his Instagram Stories in January 2022. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal," he added.
Although Kardashian and Thompson were no longer together, their new baby was already on the way. "We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing," a rep told Us Weekly six months after Thompson's statement. People magazine reported that Kardashian and Thompson's baby boy was born in August 2022.
Over the past several weeks, fans have been curious about Kardashian's relationship with Thompson, many speculating that the two had gotten back together after Kardashian shared a cryptic message on social media and, on February 6, she set the record straight on her love life.
Khloe Kardashian says she's single
In January, Tristan Thompson's mother tragically died after suffering a heart attack, reported People. Khloe Kardashian penned a touching tribute to the Thompson matriarch on Instagram, offering her support to her ex during his difficult time. "Khloe went with him to comfort and help him navigate what will be a very difficult time. She was incredibly close to his mother," a source told E! News. From there, many fans assumed the tragedy would draw Kardashian and Thompson back together. That — coupled with some cryptic quotes the reality shared on her Instagram Story — convinced a few fans that Kardashian had forgiven Thompson. "A woman that found peace instead of revenge can never be bothered," read one curious quote, according to Page Six.
However, Kardashian is adamant that she is single. After being asked "whos your man" by a curious Twitter user, the Good American founder responded, "Who has time for a man lol I have a 6 month old baby and True and I are sickly codependent on one another. Ha! I secretly love it. No but for real.... No man right now.... He's in my prayers too ha!"
So, there you have it. Kardashian and Thompson are totally not a thing.