Khloe Kardashian Breaks Down What's Really Going On In Her Love Life

Khloe Kardashian has two children with NBA star Tristan Thompson. Fans of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" probably remember that Kardashian found out that Tristan had been cheating on her just days before she went into labor with her first child. "Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won't put in writing what I did but let's just say he's LUCKY I was 9 months pregnant," she tweeted on November 2018, seven months after welcoming her daughter, True. In the time between, Kardashian chose to forgive Thompson, and the two ended up working things out.

"She's creating a life for her family in Cleveland," a source told People magazine in May 2018. As time went by, Kardashian seemed determined to keep her family together and wanted to be sure that Thompson played a major role in their daughter's life. The threesome spent time together for special events, including holidays, and eventually confirmed they were giving their relationship another go.

During an episode of "KUWTK," Kardashian and Thompson talked about expanding their family. "Khloé is hopeful that Tristan has changed for good and will continue to grow and be the great and loyal partner that he has been throughout their time together during the quarantine," a source told Us Weekly in 2020. But things didn't quite work out the way that Kardashian had hoped.