Tom Brady Teases The Start Of His Sports Broadcasting Career
On May 10, 2022, it was reported by NFL on FOX that Tom Brady would become a lead sports analyst after he retires. But at the time, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had come out of retirement to play another year of football. "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG," he tweeted in response to the broadcasting announcement.
And in a Variety interview, the former New England Patriot offered a peak at what to expect from a potential sports broadcasting career. "I'm there to support," he said. "I'm there to inform. I have a great knowledge of the game. And I also have very high expectations of what players and coaches should do in the field." He added that he has "no problem" criticizing or praising the games and plays as he sees fit.
Then, on February 1, 2023, the star quarterback announced he was retiring "for good" in a short video posted to his Instagram account. "Thank you, guys, so much to every single one of you for supporting me," he said, adding that he was grateful for the support from his family, friends, and teammates. "Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all." But Brady's anticipated broadcasting career won't be starting until next season.
Tom Brady is expected to start his broadcasting career in 2024
It was reported that Tom Brady signed a blockbuster 10-year broadcasting deal with Fox Sports worth $375 million, per CNN, with rumors suggesting he could start as early as 2023. That would put him right at the Super Bowl, which Fox is broadcasting. "I would expect that he would be part of their coverage," sports broadcaster Bob Costas said. While he suggests Brady may not be announcing the play-by-play, he said it would be foolish for the network not to showcase the athlete during (or before) the big game.
But it seems that Brady isn't ready to jump into his new career just yet. The star quarterback told Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd that the company was allowing him to start his new job at the start of the 2024 season. "That's great for me," he said, adding that he plans to take the extra time to learn the ropes of the job. "It's going to be a great opportunity for me to take some time to certainly become at my Fox broadcasting job, which I'm really looking forward to. But also catching up on other parts of my life that need some time and energy."
Since announcing his retirement, Brady was recently spotted hanging out with his daughter, Vivian. He took her to her horseback riding lessons, notes People. So, it looks like the former football player wants to enjoy the retired life before starting a new job.