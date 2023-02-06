Tom Brady Teases The Start Of His Sports Broadcasting Career

On May 10, 2022, it was reported by NFL on FOX that Tom Brady would become a lead sports analyst after he retires. But at the time, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback had come out of retirement to play another year of football. "Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG," he tweeted in response to the broadcasting announcement.

And in a Variety interview, the former New England Patriot offered a peak at what to expect from a potential sports broadcasting career. "I'm there to support," he said. "I'm there to inform. I have a great knowledge of the game. And I also have very high expectations of what players and coaches should do in the field." He added that he has "no problem" criticizing or praising the games and plays as he sees fit.

Then, on February 1, 2023, the star quarterback announced he was retiring "for good" in a short video posted to his Instagram account. "Thank you, guys, so much to every single one of you for supporting me," he said, adding that he was grateful for the support from his family, friends, and teammates. "Thank you, guys, for allowing me to live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all." But Brady's anticipated broadcasting career won't be starting until next season.