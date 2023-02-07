Pamela Anderson Stands By Her Bombshell Claims About Tim Allen's On-Set Behavior

Pamela Anderson is known for many things in her career, but her recent bombshell allegations that Tim Allen exposed himself to her on the set of his show have made plenty of headlines in 2023. The star first made the claims against Allen in her memoir, "Love, Pamela." The actor wrote, "On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath," according to an excerpt from the book that was taken from Variety. Anderson claimed that the encounter occurred in 1991 when she was starring in a guest role on Allen's hit show, "Home Improvement." The movie star added, "He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked." She also wrote that she "laughed uncomfortably" afterward since she didn't really know what else to do.

After Anderson's claims came to light (and went viral on the internet), Allen had no choice but to break his silence. While Allen picked up a java from Starbucks, the Daily Mail stopped him and asked about Anderson's bombshell claims. "'She was a great co-worker, I'll tell you that. She's a fun girl. Everybody loved her, but everybody at ABC is a little disappointed in her... memory, put it that way. All of us at Disney/ABC, really," he told the outlet.

But, it looks like Allen isn't going to get the last word — at least not for now.

