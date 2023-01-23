Tim Allen Responds To Pamela Anderson's Memoir Allegations Against Him
Tim Allen is speaking out after Pamela Anderson made a serious allegation about him in her memoir, "Love, Pamela." Of course, the two worked together on the sitcom "Home Improvement," with Anderson appearing on the first two seasons as Lisa (aka Lisa the Tool Girl), before making a guest appearance on Season 6. As for Allen, he appeared on all eight seasons of the show as Tim Taylor until it ended in 1999. Anderson called time on appearing on the series in order to pursue bigger and better things, though, focusing on what would become her signature role, playing Casey Jean Parker in "Baywatch." According to Looper, Anderson just didn't have the time to dedicate to both projects, and decided to swap renovating homes and hello to sunny beaches.
But her departure also came after Anderson purportedly had an uncomfortable encounter with her co-star in the early days of the show. In an excerpt from the book shared by Variety, Anderson accused Allen of allegedly flashing her during an unsolicited moment during their first day of filming in 1992. "I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably," Anderson shared. It's thought the comment was likely in reference to Anderson posing nude for Playboy.
But Allen has something to say about those claims.
Tim Allen claimed Pamela Anderson's version of events 'never happened'
Tim Allen has categorically denied Pamela Anderson's flashing allegations, telling Variety that what Anderson claimed happened in "Love, Pamela," was, to his recollection, pure fiction. "No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing," he hit back.
This appears to be the first time Anderson has spoken publicly about the alleged incident, though the two appeared to stay friends even after Anderson left "Home Improvement." Several photos shared by Zimbio shared the twosome together at the Teen Choice Awards in 2002, with the former co-stars even pulling matching poses. The duo were both presenters at the event.
Anderson's allegations against Allen are just one of the bombshells she drops in her new book, in which she gets pretty candid about the things she's been through in her life and career. Of course, Anderson addressed the notorious intimate tape she made with her then husband, Tommy Lee, which inspired the Hulu series "Pam & Tommy." She wrote in the book, according to an excerpt shared by People, "It ruined lives, starting with our relationship — and it's unforgivable that people, still to this day, think they can profit from such a terrible experience, let alone a crime."
