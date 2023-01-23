Tim Allen Responds To Pamela Anderson's Memoir Allegations Against Him

Tim Allen is speaking out after Pamela Anderson made a serious allegation about him in her memoir, "Love, Pamela." Of course, the two worked together on the sitcom "Home Improvement," with Anderson appearing on the first two seasons as Lisa (aka Lisa the Tool Girl), before making a guest appearance on Season 6. As for Allen, he appeared on all eight seasons of the show as Tim Taylor until it ended in 1999. Anderson called time on appearing on the series in order to pursue bigger and better things, though, focusing on what would become her signature role, playing Casey Jean Parker in "Baywatch." According to Looper, Anderson just didn't have the time to dedicate to both projects, and decided to swap renovating homes and hello to sunny beaches.

But her departure also came after Anderson purportedly had an uncomfortable encounter with her co-star in the early days of the show. In an excerpt from the book shared by Variety, Anderson accused Allen of allegedly flashing her during an unsolicited moment during their first day of filming in 1992. "I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we're even. I laughed uncomfortably," Anderson shared. It's thought the comment was likely in reference to Anderson posing nude for Playboy.

But Allen has something to say about those claims.