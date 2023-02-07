Megan Fox's Infatuation With Twin Flame Machine Gun Kelly Still Burns Bright After His 2023 Grammys Loss

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have been all over the tabloids for the past couple of years. At first, the hot and heavy romance seemed like an odd match. After all, MGK was a modelesque rapper and occasional actor, and Fox was an early 2000s sex symbol. Nevertheless, they persevered and, after a couple of years together, got engaged in January 2022.

"We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma," Fox wrote in the Instagram caption announcing their engagement. "Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him." Fox did not elaborate further on any of the hard times they'd shared, but over the years, it has become apparent to fans that they are fiercely committed to each other and to protecting their relationship.

Case in point, Fox fully had MGK's back when he suffered a devastating Grammy loss. According to Fox, rather than being disappointed herself, watching her fiancé lose actually made her love him more.