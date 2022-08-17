Rumors Are Flying About Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Having Relationship Issues

Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox less than a year ago, but that hasn't stopped the break-up and relationship issue rumors from circulating online. Fans noticed that Fox, who is typically very active on social media, has not posted with her fiancé on Instagram since the end of May. Kelly also hasn't shown off his "twin flame" — as the two like to call each other — on the platform since the premiere of his "Life in Pink" documentary back in June.

A source recently told The Sun, "They have been fighting a lot and getting on each other's nerves. They had an amazing relationship for the first year, but now Megan often feels she is dealing with a grown-up child." Another source, however, told Entertainment Tonight at the end of July that they were almost done wedding planning and interested in "potentially expanding their family one day."

The contradictory information from sources did not stop fans from thinking the couple had called it quits and the speculation only continued to take over social media. One fan tweeted, "Mgk and megan fox broke up nature is healing." While another wrote, "It's so sad that mgk & megan fox broke up like they were so cute tho." It was unclear what actually was going on between the couple, but loyal fans may have some answers.