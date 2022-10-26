Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are Reportedly Trying To Save Their Relationship

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are the type of couple who's not afraid to tell the world how much they love each other, but their relationship these days is reportedly rocky. Fortunately, they're purportedly taking the necessary steps to revive their romance.

It was just in September when the couple was hit with breakup rumors, mainly from their lack of public appearances in comparison to the beginning of their relationship. But a source close to them shared that the pair is going strong, and there's nothing to worry about at all. "As of now, Megan and MGK are doing really well regardless of the breakup speculation," they told Entertainment Tonight. "They both have been super busy work-wise, and personally speaking, having kids of their own, they are naturally swamped on that front as well." The insider also added that they are still "making time for each other" and that the wedding plans are still happening.

However, despite the assurance from the source, it still seems like there's trouble in paradise after all. Another insider dished that Fox and Kelly are indeed having problems, but they're actively working together to save their relationship.