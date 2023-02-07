Empty Nester Leah Remini Gets In Her Feelings Over Her Daughter's Life Choices

This past fall, actor and former Scientologist Leah Remini announced that her only daughter, Sofia Bella Pagan, had recently enrolled in college. Unfortunately, this milestone was incredibly difficult for the "King of Queens" star. "Bringing our only child to college for the first time has been the most excruciatingly painful and proudest moment of my life," wrote Remini on Instagram. "I have never cried so much in my life ... It is the hardest thing I have ever done, and I'm still torturing myself with the idea that I might have pushed my daughter on the college track because I never got to go when I was her age." Remini also revealed that she and her husband didn't want to become empty nesters.

Remini echoed similar sentiments early in the year after Pagan attended her senior prom. "Last night was Sofia's senior prom," shared Remini on Instagram (via Today). "Senior year is filled with exciting milestones but it doesn't make it any less sad for parents when we wonder how time flew by so fast. Angelo and I couldn't be prouder of the young woman Sofia is becoming. But I need this process to slow down." Unfortunately, Pagan's recent life choices have completely stripped Remini of that possibility and it has her feeling sentimental.