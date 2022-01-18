Leah Remini Reveals True Impact Scientology Had On Her Formal Education

Actor and former practicing Scientologist Leah Remini has proved time and time again she is no shrinking violet, especially when it comes to publicly discussing her past experiences with the Church of Scientology.

Remini stunned the masses in 2015 when she sat down for an interview on ABC's "20/20" and spoke out about the controversial religion. "I know what my former Church — how they deal with people who tell their story," Remini told journalist Dan Harris. "And so I wanted to be the one to say it," she declared when asked about her upcoming tell-all book, "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology." But that was only the tip of the iceberg when it came to Remini's quest to expose her former faith. In 2016 she also released a documentary series she co-produced with A&E aptly titled, "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," wherein she featured other former members whose lives had also been negatively affected by the organized religion.

Alas, on the heels of a recent personal accomplishment, Remini is speaking out about Scientology again and the true impact it had on her life.