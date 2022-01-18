Leah Remini Reveals True Impact Scientology Had On Her Formal Education
Actor and former practicing Scientologist Leah Remini has proved time and time again she is no shrinking violet, especially when it comes to publicly discussing her past experiences with the Church of Scientology.
Remini stunned the masses in 2015 when she sat down for an interview on ABC's "20/20" and spoke out about the controversial religion. "I know what my former Church — how they deal with people who tell their story," Remini told journalist Dan Harris. "And so I wanted to be the one to say it," she declared when asked about her upcoming tell-all book, "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology." But that was only the tip of the iceberg when it came to Remini's quest to expose her former faith. In 2016 she also released a documentary series she co-produced with A&E aptly titled, "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath," wherein she featured other former members whose lives had also been negatively affected by the organized religion.
Alas, on the heels of a recent personal accomplishment, Remini is speaking out about Scientology again and the true impact it had on her life.
Leah Remini lived most of her life with an eighth grade education
Leah Remini is now revealing the way in which her education and childhood were negatively affected by the Church of Scientology.
"This photo was taken when I was 16. I was so proud of this headshot. I thought my side pony made me look versatile and like a consummate actress. I was ready to take on the world. But by this point, I had been living the life of an adult for years even though I was a kid," Remini recalled in a bombshell Instagram post. According to Remini, in the Church of Scientology kids are treated no differently from adults and education is simply not a priority. "Even though I was just 16 at the time, I hadn't received any sort of formal education for years... For the last 38 years of my life, I have been living and working with an 8th-grade education," she revealed. "Had you told me then that I would be a student at NYU at age 51, I wouldn't have believed it. I had big dreams back then but when I look back they were rooted in my desire to survive...I couldn't have imagined a world in which I would be a university student at my age," she confessed.
As for now, however, it appears the sky is the limit for the talented thespian and college student! Onward and upward, Remini!