Tristan Thompson's Guilt Over Past Mistakes Surfaces In Heartbreaking Letter To His Late Mother

Even if you're not a diehard basketball (or Kardashian( fan, it's hard to miss Tristan Thompson's many scandals. Most notably, it's been reported that the basketball star has cheated on reality star Khloe Kardashian multiple times. To make it worse, he cheated on Kardashian while she was pregnant and again as they await to meet their second child via surrogate, per US Weekly. Throughout it all, Thompson has faced backlash from fans as they criticized the athlete for his wrongdoings.

While it seemed like the world was against Thompson, there were certain people he could lean on — one of those being his mother, Andrea. According to The Sun, despite his mother living in a completely different country, Tristan had a close relationship with her. "Even though I don't live at home and I'm four hours away from home," he said, "I talk to my mom every day — ask how the kids are doing, ask how she's doing, too." Regardless of what Thompson was going through, he knew he could talk to his mom about it.

Sadly, Thompson lost one of his biggest supporter in early January 2023. TMZ reported that Andrea's death was caused by a heart attack. Thompson immediately left for Canada to join his family as they grieved their loss. Since her passing, the basketball star has kept his feelings private. However, Thompson is now opening up about his mother's death and past mistakes in an emotional social media post dedicated to her.