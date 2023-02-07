Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Calls Out Father Kody's Estrangement From His Kids

One by one, Kody Brown's wives and children seem to be turning on him. "Sister Wives" became an increasingly popular show following Kody and his marriages with four other women. As time has gone on, the women have grown distant from Kody.

It all began when Christine Brown, Kody's third wife, announced she would be divorcing him in November 2021. Christine shared on Instagram, "After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave." Christine shared that moving forward, she and Kody will focus on continuing to support their children. Not long after, Meri and Janelle followed Christine's footsteps by announcing they would also be leaving Kody, per People. It was obvious during the latest season of "Sister Wives" that tensions had arisen between the three women and Kody, especially as Kody was spending most of his time with his fourth wife, Robyn.

Tensions grew not only between Kody and his wives — but also between him and his many kids. In season 17 of the reality show, viewers saw Janelle's children, Garrison and Gabriel, butting heads with their father, as noted by US Weekly. In addition, Christine's son Paedon isn't too fond of Kody either, with Insider noting that he made a TikTok video criticizing his father. Now, Gwendlyn Brown has become the latest of the brood to take a jab at Kody.