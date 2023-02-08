The View Co-Hosts Can't Help But Laugh At Tom Brady's First-Ever Thirst Trap

With Tom Brady fresh off his final retirement announcement, and with his football season officially over, the 45-year-old football star has his pick of new personal and professional opportunities.

This isn't his first retirement announcement from the athlete, though. Back in February 2022, he shared the news that he'd be retiring on Instagram. He, of course, came back only two months later to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. However, it seems that he's sticking with his decision this time around, which leaves the father of three with a lot more time of his hands. Now, he's looking for other ways to express himself, and that seems to involve less clothing on the internet.

And while it doesn't look like he and former wife Giselle Bündchen are going to get back together, Brady has taken to posting said thirst traps on the internet. Such a bold and seemingly out-of-character action of course leads to a lot of discourse, especially amongst the co-hosts of "The View."