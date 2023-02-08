The View Co-Hosts Can't Help But Laugh At Tom Brady's First-Ever Thirst Trap
With Tom Brady fresh off his final retirement announcement, and with his football season officially over, the 45-year-old football star has his pick of new personal and professional opportunities.
This isn't his first retirement announcement from the athlete, though. Back in February 2022, he shared the news that he'd be retiring on Instagram. He, of course, came back only two months later to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 season. However, it seems that he's sticking with his decision this time around, which leaves the father of three with a lot more time of his hands. Now, he's looking for other ways to express himself, and that seems to involve less clothing on the internet.
And while it doesn't look like he and former wife Giselle Bündchen are going to get back together, Brady has taken to posting said thirst traps on the internet. Such a bold and seemingly out-of-character action of course leads to a lot of discourse, especially amongst the co-hosts of "The View."
The View co-hosts have thoughts about Tom Brady's thirst trap
As The Cut reported, in a since deleted Feb. 6 Instagram post, Tom Brady posted a mirror selfie on Instagram wearing nothing but his underwear while sitting on the edge of a bed. During a recent episode of "The View," the photo of course came up as a topic of discussion. "I love a good thirst trap," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said. "Make them know what they're missing."
Since the photo came after his recent ex, Giselle Bündchen, started modeling again, onlookers speculate that the nearly nude image — with a picturesque backdrop of the ocean behind him — could have been a way to get his ex's attention. "Tom is clearly a hot guy," co-host Sunny Hostin said, "Gisele knows what he looks like because she was married to him forever, but maybe she'll take a second look."
Regardless, co-host Joy Behar is more interested in seeing what Brady was coyly hiding behind his subtly-placed hand. "And Tom Brady, what does he have an itch over there or what?" she joked. "Don't cover it, let's see it!"