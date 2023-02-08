Gabby Petito's Selfie Documenting Injuries Before 911 Call Is An Entirely New Level Of Devastating

The following article contains mention of domestic violence.

A little over year ago, the Gabby Petito case dominated the true crime world. Petito was 22 years old when you disappeared while on a road trip across the US with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The case first grabbed the nation's attention as Laundrie returned home to Florida in November 2021 without Petito but did not report her missing. Eventually, Petito's parents contacted the authorities, and the search began.

The case captured the public' eye because Petito was an aspiring influencer, so her "van life" journey with Laundrie was well-documented. Of course, Petito didn't show every part of her relationship. Behind the veneer of perfection hid a situation that had long since become dangerous. In the months following her disappearance, it became obvious how much things had deteriorated between Petito and Laundrie. One of the most damning pieces of evidence against Laundrie — who took his own life before he could be arrested – was dashcam footage of officers attempting to resolve an alleged domestic violence dispute between the two.

Petito's body was found in Wyoming on September 19. After Laundrie died, a notebook containing his confession was also found. Over a year after her disappearance, social media and other digital footprints are still helping onlookers piece together what happened to Petito in her final days.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.