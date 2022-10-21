Body Language Expert's Devastating Analysis Of Gabby Petito And Brian Laundrie's Final Footage - Exclusive

A recently unearthed video of Gabby Petito and her suspected murderer, finace Brian Laundrie shopping at a supermarket hours before her murder may have hinted at what their relationship was really like, according to a body language expert who exclusively analyzed the clip for Nicki Swift.

In footage obtained by Fox News, it was revealed that Petito and Laundrie made a pitstop at a Wyoming Whole Foods store before she was killed. The couple reportedly pulled up to the establishment following their meal at the Merry Piglets Tex-Mex restaurant in Jackson Hole, where Laurie had an altercation with three staff members about their bill. They spent about 15 minutes roaming around the supermarket and ended up buying cheese and coffee before exiting from a different door than where they entered.

But what's concerning about the video is that Laundrie seemed to have slammed the door on Petito before they did their shopping. They also didn't leave the parking lot for 20 minutes when they returned to their van. According to a body language expert, their overall demeanor signaled something devastating.