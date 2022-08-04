Gabby Petito's Mom Reveals Heartbreaking Suspicion About Her Daughter's Relationship With Brian Laundrie

In June 2021, travel blogger Gabby Petito embarked on a journey with her then-boyfriend Brian Laundrie to visit national parks across the United States, per CNN. Petito and Laundrie had been dating since 2019 and had taken long-distance trips in Petito's renovated van. Plus, Petito's parents said they trusted Laundrie after meeting him, so they believed their 22-year-old daughter would be safe with Laundrie as they traveled.

But when family members lost contact with Petito in late August 2021, they immediately launched a search for both Petito and Laundrie. Then, when the internet caught wind of the case, the search for Petito was sent into overdrive with people worldwide trying to figure out if she was still alive. Tragically — after Laundrie fled from the police with alleged help from his family — Petito's body was found on September 19, 2021, in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, and the cause of death was declared strangulation.

As for Laundrie — after evading the police and escaping to the Carlton Reserve in Florida — he committed suicide and his body was found in October 2021. Laundrie left a confession note before he died, but the validity of his telling of Petito's death has been majorly called into question. The biggest doubter is one of the people who lost the most as a result of Laundrie's actions: Petito's mother.