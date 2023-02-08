Michael Jackson's Music Catalog Is Set To Sell For An Astronomical Price
Michael Jackson's music catalog is about to rake in a pretty penny, following a trend of musical artists who've decided to cash in on their life's work. In late January, Justin Bieber sold off his music catalog for about $200 million, according to NPR. Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake sold his catalog for $100 million, per Entertainment Weekly — a sum that seems rather low given that Timberlake's extensive career preceded Bieber's by over a decade. If judging by career length and worldwide impact, Jackson wins both.
Prior to his death in 2009, Jackson enjoyed a 45-year run in music, which kicked off with the Jackson 5 in 1969, per Britannica, and ended with rehearsals for his 2009 "This Is It" tour. In the time between, Jackson released a slew of hits, including "Billie Jean," "Beat It," and "Smooth Criminal," racked up 13 Grammy Awards, and broke numerous records in music. And even amid the various controversies that took place over Jackson's tragic life, he maintained a level of celebrity that most stars can only dream of. Therefore, it goes without saying that Jackson's catalog would sell for exceptionally more than most. Still, the actual number may surprise you.
Michael Jackson's catalog to sell for over $800 million
According to Variety, Michael Jackson's estate is brokering a deal to sell his musical catalog for anywhere from $800 to $900 million. As noted by the publication, this sale will mark Jackson's work as the highest-selling musical catalog in history. For comparison, Bruce Springsteen sold his catalog for $500 million in 2021, per The New York Times, which proposed that it was the largest sale to date. If Jackson's estate sale proves successful, Jackson will now claim that title. But here's the real kicker: As reported by Variety, Jackson's estate is only selling half of his catalog.
This news comes on the heels of news of Jackson's upcoming biopic, which is to be directed by "Training Day" director, Antoine Fuqua, according to Deadline. Titled "Michael," the story aims to tell Jackson's life story, which will likely cover his triumphant career highs and controversial personal life. And while the biopic has yet to receive a release date, potential viewers recently learned that Jaafar Jackson — the late singer's nephew — is set to star in the film as his famous uncle. "Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael — the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon," wrote Fuqua to Instagram.