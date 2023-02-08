Michael Jackson's Music Catalog Is Set To Sell For An Astronomical Price

Michael Jackson's music catalog is about to rake in a pretty penny, following a trend of musical artists who've decided to cash in on their life's work. In late January, Justin Bieber sold off his music catalog for about $200 million, according to NPR. Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake sold his catalog for $100 million, per Entertainment Weekly — a sum that seems rather low given that Timberlake's extensive career preceded Bieber's by over a decade. If judging by career length and worldwide impact, Jackson wins both.

Prior to his death in 2009, Jackson enjoyed a 45-year run in music, which kicked off with the Jackson 5 in 1969, per Britannica, and ended with rehearsals for his 2009 "This Is It" tour. In the time between, Jackson released a slew of hits, including "Billie Jean," "Beat It," and "Smooth Criminal," racked up 13 Grammy Awards, and broke numerous records in music. And even amid the various controversies that took place over Jackson's tragic life, he maintained a level of celebrity that most stars can only dream of. Therefore, it goes without saying that Jackson's catalog would sell for exceptionally more than most. Still, the actual number may surprise you.