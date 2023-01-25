Justin Bieber's Music Catalog Sells For Astronomical Price Tag

Justin Bieber has just made a lucrative move regarding his music catalog. The artist had his music industry debut with the 2009 album "My World," per AllMusic. He's since released eight additional music collections over the years, including "Believe," "Purpose" and "Justice." With the release of his first two albums alone, Bieber sold 4 million albums globally in less than 12 months, Page Six wrote back in 2010. By 2019, BBC shared that Bieber had sold 150 million records throughout his career.

In the past, Bieber has opened up about why he feels his music has continued to connect with such a large audience of fans. "I think that it's because my music is super, just, relatable," Bieber said in 2012, per TheCelebFactory. "It's fun, and it's good to listen to. It's good to ride out to. So I feel like my fans have something that they can they can go home and party to, but then they can also play, like, 'Catching Feelings' and fall asleep to my album." It was reported in December 2022 that Bieber was negotiating a deal regarding his music rights, per Variety, and now more information is being released.