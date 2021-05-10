How Justin Timberlake's Son Really Feels About His Music

Some of Justin Timberlake's biggest fans have been following the star since his days in pop boy band *NSYNC. Die-hard fans might have even followed the singer as far back as Timberlake's debut on the "Mickey Mouse Club," but it's Timberlake's two newest fans that might just be his harshest critics.

The "Cry Me A River" singer welcomed his two "fans" with wife Jessica Biel in 2015 and 2020. The couple shares sons Silas and Phineas, who have given the celebs a run for their money when it comes to their mega careers.

"It is so cute to see these two together because they both think the other one is hilarious," actor Biel told Ellen DeGeneres about her two kids in April. "And Silas, he is the performer, he wants to make the jokes and he wants all the attention on him. So Phin only has eyes for him and everything Silas does is hilarious and anything Phin does is hilarious, so they just laugh at each other all day long. It's so cute."

Turns out the couple's eldest son Silas might not be just laughing at his brother. Biel revealed exactly how her son feels about his dad Justin Timberlake's music.