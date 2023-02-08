RHOP: Juan Dixon's Supposed Other Woman Pokes Holes In Robyn's Version Of Their Rendezvous

Juan Dixon's alleged mistress is spilling all the details, and Robyn Dixon is not going to be happy about it. During a phone interview with Georgio Says, the woman refuted Robyn's claims that she had flown to Maryland to see a Ravens football player. "I have no idea where that story came from. It's very confusing. I had no reason to go to Maryland other than to see Juan," she argued. The woman also denied Robyn's story about her losing her wallet and asking Juan to pay for her hotel room. When asked if anything happened between her and Juan, she answered, "I'm not here to hurt Robyn, I was never trying to hurt Robyn. And like I said, I'm not a malicious person like that. So I'm not gonna get into all those details. He didn't just get me a hotel room ... just to say goodbye."

The woman also claimed that Juan and Robyn's marriage was all for show, just to get a paycheck. "They needed to do what they needed to do pretty much for TV," she revealed. She went on to say that while Juan respects Robyn, there is no "real relationship" between them.

Juan and Robyn got married on August 24, 2022, three years after their engagement, per People. The two got married away from the cameras and none of their "RHOP" castmates were there, but the reality star claims she has "zero regrets."