DWTS Pros Val Chmerkovskiy And Jenna Johnson Debut Their Son Rome To The World

"Dancing with the Stars" pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy joyously announced last June that their brood was expanding. Taking to her Instagram feed, Johnson posted a series of glamour shots with her baby bump, with Chmerkovskiy cradling and kissing it in some snaps. "Our biggest dream come true yet," she wrote in the caption. "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel." As for the then-dad-to-be, Chmerkovskiy shared their baby's ultrasound on his own Instagram.

Meeting in 2014 on the dance competition series, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy dated for several years before getting engaged in 2018 in Venice, Italy, per People. The two wed in an April 2019 ceremony surrounded by close family and friends, including Chmerkovskiy's brother, fellow "DWTS" star Maks Chmerkovskiy. "My life has changed because of [her]," Val told People upon the announcement of their engagement. "And I find myself to be the best version of myself that I've ever been. She's awesome."

Now, the happy couple is finally ready to introduce their new baby boy to the world!