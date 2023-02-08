DWTS Pros Val Chmerkovskiy And Jenna Johnson Debut Their Son Rome To The World
"Dancing with the Stars" pros Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy joyously announced last June that their brood was expanding. Taking to her Instagram feed, Johnson posted a series of glamour shots with her baby bump, with Chmerkovskiy cradling and kissing it in some snaps. "Our biggest dream come true yet," she wrote in the caption. "Baby Chmerkovskiy coming this January! My heart has grown beyond comprehension while growing this little miracle inside of me. We can't wait to meet our precious angel." As for the then-dad-to-be, Chmerkovskiy shared their baby's ultrasound on his own Instagram.
Meeting in 2014 on the dance competition series, Johnson and Chmerkovskiy dated for several years before getting engaged in 2018 in Venice, Italy, per People. The two wed in an April 2019 ceremony surrounded by close family and friends, including Chmerkovskiy's brother, fellow "DWTS" star Maks Chmerkovskiy. "My life has changed because of [her]," Val told People upon the announcement of their engagement. "And I find myself to be the best version of myself that I've ever been. She's awesome."
Now, the happy couple is finally ready to introduce their new baby boy to the world!
Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson have welcomed a tiny dancer
A star in the making! Jenna Johnson debuted her and Val Chmerkovskiy's son, Rome Valentin Chmerkovskiy, in a sweet Instagram share on February 7. Addressing the newborn directly in her caption, Johnson wrote alongside a photo of Rome sleeping, "Cannot believe it's been 4 weeks of being completely infatuated with you. Thank you for bursting my heart wide open and showing me what unconditional love is. Mommy and Daddy love you so much!!!!" The dancer concluded on a heartwarming note, writing that her son's "left dimple melts me every time." *Eyes welling up emoji*
After announcing her pregnancy in 2022, Johnson opened up to People about the journey that led to Rome. Noting that she and Val had a bumpy fertility journey before then, Johnson realized she was pregnant after coming home from a vacation to Cabo. "Everybody tells you, 'When you just relax and you don't put the stress on yourself, it happens for you.' That's exactly what happened," Johnson reflected at the time, adding that "it all seems so magical and meant to be."