Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Makes Legal Moves Over His Estate

Allison Holker filed a California Spousal Property Petition in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, People reports, because Stephen "tWitch" Boss didn't have a will when he died. According to the report, this is considered "standard procedure" in such cases. In the court documents obtained by the outlet, Holker is seeking "determination of property passing to the surviving spouse" and "confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse."

While she tries to figure out the legal aspect of things and get any and all loose ends tied up, Holker has been leaning on her family and friends to get her through. "Allison has been receiving so much support and outpouring of love since tWitch's passing. Her family, his family, and her DWTS ['Dancing With the Stars'] family, have been there for her in any way they can be," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Everyone has really come together to congregate around her and her kids, especially during the holiday season," the source added.

Holker and Boss first met in 2006 and started dating shortly thereafter, according to People. They tied the knot in 2013 and had just celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary before Boss' tragic death.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.