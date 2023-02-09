Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Widow Allison Holker Makes Legal Moves Over His Estate
Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide in December, less than two weeks before Christmas per TMZ. The father-of-three was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a motel room not too far from the home he shared with his wife, Allison Holker, in Encino, California. "To my husband, best friend, babe, Chee-chalker, Superman and father of my children I LOVE YOU FOREVER and ALWAYS!" Holker wrote in a tribute to her late husband on Instagram in January. "We will forever remember you as the true beacon of light that you were and we will continue to cast your light and love throughout the world. Thank you for our incredible memories and our beautiful life shared together," she added.
Boss was laid to rest following a small, private funeral service in Los Angeles in early January, TMZ reported. Sources told the outlet that a bigger memorial service will be held at a later date. As Holker is left to pick up the pieces after losing her soulmate, she has been forced to adjust to being a single parent in addition to going through life without her best friend. Moreover, she's been trying to deal with the legalities of the aftermath of her husband's death, which has resulted in her working with a lawyer and filing court documents over his estate. In an article published on February 9, People explained the reasoning behind Holker's legal move.
Allison Holker has filed for control of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' estate
Allison Holker filed a California Spousal Property Petition in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County, People reports, because Stephen "tWitch" Boss didn't have a will when he died. According to the report, this is considered "standard procedure" in such cases. In the court documents obtained by the outlet, Holker is seeking "determination of property passing to the surviving spouse" and "confirmation of property belonging to the surviving spouse."
While she tries to figure out the legal aspect of things and get any and all loose ends tied up, Holker has been leaning on her family and friends to get her through. "Allison has been receiving so much support and outpouring of love since tWitch's passing. Her family, his family, and her DWTS ['Dancing With the Stars'] family, have been there for her in any way they can be," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "Everyone has really come together to congregate around her and her kids, especially during the holiday season," the source added.
Holker and Boss first met in 2006 and started dating shortly thereafter, according to People. They tied the knot in 2013 and had just celebrated their 9-year wedding anniversary before Boss' tragic death.
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).