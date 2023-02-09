Even Chrissy Teigen Is Speechless Over Her Wild Resurfaced Tweet To Donald Trump

Chrissy Teigen's brutal tweet about Donald Trump is making waves again. On February 8, there was a congressional hearing regarding Twitter's restrictions on user access to a New York Post piece concerning Hunter Biden's laptop, per Vanity Fair.

Amid these discussions, witness Anika Collier Navaroli, who previously worked for Twitter's content moderation team, revealed how the White House tried to get rid of Teigen's tweet. Representative Gerry Connolly asked, "The White House almost immediately thereafter contacted Twitter to demand the tweet be taken down. Is that accurate?" Navaroli replied, "I do remember hearing we'd received a request from the White House to make sure we evaluated this tweet, and they wanted it to come down because it was a derogatory statement directed at the president." A representative prompted Navaroli to read the tweet, in which Teigen referred to Trump as a "p***y a** b****."

Teigen took to social media to share her reaction to the unforgettable moment. She tweeted, "I...oh my god." On Instagram, she wrote, "I don't know how to go on after this." Fans were equally amused by the situation. One user tweeted, "That it was read into the Congressional record is the most beautiful thing I have seen in quite some time." Another user wrote, "The free-est free speech, if ever there was..." Someone else remarked, "I didn't have Chrissy Teigen calling Trump a p***y a** b**** being read into the Congressional record on my bingo card."