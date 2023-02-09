Amy Robach Might've Cashed Out Higher Than T.J. Holmes In ABC Affair Firing

In December 2022, it was reported that the alleged affair between "Good Morning America' hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach would be investigated. "I want to say that while the relationship is not a violation of company policy, I have really taken the last few days to think about and work through what is the best for ABC News," a source told ET, quoting the President of ABC News, Kimberly Godwin. It was also revealed that the two "GMA" anchors would not be on air during the investigation.

While the investigation was going on, one source defended the alleged affair. "This was two consenting adults who were each separated," an insider told People, indicating that the two didn't cheat on their respective spouses. "They both broke up with their spouses in August within weeks of each other. The relationship didn't start until after that."

Nonetheless, "GMA" and ABC officially gave Holmes and Robach the boot on January 27, 2023. According to TMZ, the two "didn't handle their romance appropriately," citing that they didn't tell ABC executives about their relationship in a timely manner, and their "behavior on set" made staff "uncomfortable." At the time, the details about how the firing process would be completed weren't revealed, but some information was recently spilled.