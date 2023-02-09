Chelsea Handler Has The Hots For Mitt Romney (Yes, You Read That Right)

Chelsea Handler's love life has been a bit of a mixed bag lately. Just a few months short of reaching their first anniversary, Handler broke things off with longtime friend-turned-beau Jo Koy in July 2022. Initially announcing their separation on Instagram, the "Chelsea Lately" host elaborated on their split during an appearance on the "We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle" podcast. "It's nice to bend for people," Handler told Doyle, noting her belief that "Jo needed that." In the candid interview delving deep into her outlook on love, the late-night veteran hinted that issues surfaced on a fundamental level with Koy. "You can't change somebody intrinsically," Handler explained. She added that although their love "inspired" her, Koy wasn't the one.

Nonetheless, Handler has been making the most of her newly single status. In January, the comedian said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she has learned to develop an "enjoyable relationship" with herself. "I've actually meaningfully spent time by myself to see what was up with myself. And I've really genuinely enjoyed getting to know me," the comedian told host Alex Cooper.

While we still can't wait to see who Handler dates next, the comic recently shared that she has a crush on Republican Senator Mitt Romney.