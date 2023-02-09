Chelsea Handler Has The Hots For Mitt Romney (Yes, You Read That Right)
Chelsea Handler's love life has been a bit of a mixed bag lately. Just a few months short of reaching their first anniversary, Handler broke things off with longtime friend-turned-beau Jo Koy in July 2022. Initially announcing their separation on Instagram, the "Chelsea Lately" host elaborated on their split during an appearance on the "We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle" podcast. "It's nice to bend for people," Handler told Doyle, noting her belief that "Jo needed that." In the candid interview delving deep into her outlook on love, the late-night veteran hinted that issues surfaced on a fundamental level with Koy. "You can't change somebody intrinsically," Handler explained. She added that although their love "inspired" her, Koy wasn't the one.
Nonetheless, Handler has been making the most of her newly single status. In January, the comedian said on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast that she has learned to develop an "enjoyable relationship" with herself. "I've actually meaningfully spent time by myself to see what was up with myself. And I've really genuinely enjoyed getting to know me," the comedian told host Alex Cooper.
While we still can't wait to see who Handler dates next, the comic recently shared that she has a crush on Republican Senator Mitt Romney.
Chelsea Handler is open to a romantic entanglement with Mitt Romney
Despite being an outspoken Democrat, Chelsea Handler doesn't care that Senator Mitt Romney is a Republican — and she likes what she sees! Hosting "The Daily Show" on February 8, the comedian shared footage from this week's State of the Union address, in which Romney is seen dressing down Republican Congressman George Santos. Reportedly, Romney called Santos an "a**" several times, telling him, "You've got to be embarrassed."
Handler then addressed the camera directly, stating, "I would like to go on the record tonight and say that I am sexually attracted to Mitt Romney." She added, "It's not the first time, and it won't be the last time. I don't even care that he's a Republican or a Mormon." Handler's mother, coincidentally, was Mormon, according to Cleveland Jewish News. She added that, as a Mormon, Romney will "be open to another wife, and if not, he's a Republican, so he'll be open to having an affair."
This wasn't the first time Handler has confessed to having feelings for a big-name politician. Before being disgraced by his 2021 sex scandal, former New York governor Andrew Cuomo caught Handler's eye. "I offered myself up to Andrew Cuomo," she said on the New York Times "Sway" podcast in July 2021. "In the pandemic, I was very turned on by his morning news conferences." Handler, naturally, noted that her crush was "O-V-E-R" after "all the stuff we found out about him."