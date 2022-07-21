Chelsea Handler Hints At Why She Initiated Breakup With Jo Koy

Chelsea Handler is most well-known for her quirky personality and funny sense of humor. During her long career, Handler has gained quite a bit of popularity, and she has an impressive Instagram following of over 4.6 million — which suggests that fans want to see everything the star does — including who she dates. According to Us Weekly, Handler and her most recent boyfriend, Jo Koy, began dating in 2021, but they had known each other for a long time before that. Sadly, things didn't pan out for Handler and Koy.

On July 19, Handler shared a short video clip with Koy and included a lengthy caption that explained that the couple had called it quits — just shy of their first anniversary, sigh. "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler wrote on the heartbreaking post. She also thanked fans for being so "invested" in their love story. "This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever," she continued, stating that dating Koy was "one of the greatest gifts of my life."

The star ended the post by sharing, "This is not an ending. It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING." Now, she's revealing more deets on why things came crashing down.