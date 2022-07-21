Chelsea Handler Hints At Why She Initiated Breakup With Jo Koy
Chelsea Handler is most well-known for her quirky personality and funny sense of humor. During her long career, Handler has gained quite a bit of popularity, and she has an impressive Instagram following of over 4.6 million — which suggests that fans want to see everything the star does — including who she dates. According to Us Weekly, Handler and her most recent boyfriend, Jo Koy, began dating in 2021, but they had known each other for a long time before that. Sadly, things didn't pan out for Handler and Koy.
On July 19, Handler shared a short video clip with Koy and included a lengthy caption that explained that the couple had called it quits — just shy of their first anniversary, sigh. "It is with a heavy heart to announce that we have decided together that it is best for us to take a break from our relationship right now," Handler wrote on the heartbreaking post. She also thanked fans for being so "invested" in their love story. "This man blew my heart open with love and because of him, my life experience has changed forever," she continued, stating that dating Koy was "one of the greatest gifts of my life."
The star ended the post by sharing, "This is not an ending. It's another beginning, and it's a comfort to know that I am still loved and love this man the way the sun loves the moon and the moon loves the sun. YOUR PERSON IS COMING." Now, she's revealing more deets on why things came crashing down.
Chelsea Handler was tired of bending
Chelsea Handler is getting real about her split from former beau, Jo Koy. In July, the comedian sat down for an interview with the "We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle" podcast (via Page Six). During the wide-ranging interview, Handler touched on her split from Koy. "It's nice to bend for people. It's nice to learn how to compromise. It's nice to learn how to demonstrate my love publicly ... I believe Jo needed that," the star explained to Doyle.
But Handler didn't stop there ... she also elaborated a little more on the split and why things went south between the former flames. "I was so inspired by us, but Jo didn't crack me open," Handler explained. "My psychiatrist cracked me open, and then I was open, and then I was able to bend for somebody." She also added that "you can't change somebody intrinsically." The star said she was "proud" of herself for only bending to a certain extent before she and Koy went their separate ways.
During their time together, Handler regularly shared snaps of herself and Koy on her social media feed. On May 18, she posted a photo and included a lengthy caption in what she called an "appreciation post." Handler referred to Koy as "the man who turns on my rain machine every night," and listed several other things that she loved about him, including how much he loves her dogs. So sad these two couldn't work it out.