Donald Trump Launches An Online Attack Against Rihanna Before Super Bowl Performance

As music fans around the world gear up for Rihanna's performance at the Super Bowl halftime show on February 12 — her first live performance since 2017 — former president Donald Trump is letting us know he is no fan of hers. The "Desperado" singer first confirmed she would be headlining the highly anticipated show back in September 2022 after sharing an Instagram photo of herself holding a football. In the time that has since passed, Rihanna, who welcomed her first child with A$AP Rocky in May 2022, has opened up about her decision to take on the Super Bowl gig. "You could get real comfortable being at home as a mom, [so this is] challenging myself to do something that I've never done before in my career. I have to live up to that challenge," she told ET in November 2022.

Outside of being a challenge, Rihanna hopes she can inspire many, including her son, with her Super Bowl performance. "It's important for me to do this this year. It's important for representation. It's important for my son to see that," she said in a press conference (via People). "That's really important. That's key, for people to see the possibilities. And I'm honored to be here. I'm honored to be doing this, this year."

But while news of Rihanna's return to the music scene has stirred up excitement in many of her fans, Donald Trump believes the Barbadian singer is in fact, not worth the hype.