Bethenny Frankel Actually Has A Gracious Take On Ben Affleck And JLo's Grammys Tension

Completely unintentionally, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck revived the "Sad Ben" meme at this year's Grammys, with the latter rotating through a series of tired and, well, sad-looking faces throughout the night. While Lopez was seen grooving to each musical performance, Affleck stood next to her, seemingly unable to muster so much as a smile. While some attributed Affleck's stoic awkwardness to an introverted personality, other Twitter users noted that the "Deep Water" star didn't even dance to Stevie Wonder. As one wrote, "This introvert would be jamming to that performance."

The nation's attention also honed in on one particular Bennifer conversation caught on TV by crafty cameramen. Seated at their table, Affleck whispers something to Lopez, to which she seemingly responds disapprovingly. With Lopez even dismissively tapping Affeck on the chest, fans scrutinized the footage Zapruder-style for clues. As one wondered on Twitter, "What is J Lo saying? ... Where are my lip readers at?!" While Camp Bennifer has indirectly dismissed any suspicion of trouble in paradise, online theories and speculation continued.

Never one to hold her tongue, reality star Bethenny Frankel gave a surprisingly balanced take on Bennifer's Grammys behavior.