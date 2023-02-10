Bethenny Frankel Actually Has A Gracious Take On Ben Affleck And JLo's Grammys Tension
Completely unintentionally, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck revived the "Sad Ben" meme at this year's Grammys, with the latter rotating through a series of tired and, well, sad-looking faces throughout the night. While Lopez was seen grooving to each musical performance, Affleck stood next to her, seemingly unable to muster so much as a smile. While some attributed Affleck's stoic awkwardness to an introverted personality, other Twitter users noted that the "Deep Water" star didn't even dance to Stevie Wonder. As one wrote, "This introvert would be jamming to that performance."
The nation's attention also honed in on one particular Bennifer conversation caught on TV by crafty cameramen. Seated at their table, Affleck whispers something to Lopez, to which she seemingly responds disapprovingly. With Lopez even dismissively tapping Affeck on the chest, fans scrutinized the footage Zapruder-style for clues. As one wondered on Twitter, "What is J Lo saying? ... Where are my lip readers at?!" While Camp Bennifer has indirectly dismissed any suspicion of trouble in paradise, online theories and speculation continued.
Never one to hold her tongue, reality star Bethenny Frankel gave a surprisingly balanced take on Bennifer's Grammys behavior.
Bennifer had every right to look tired at the Grammys
Given his hectic schedule and blended family, maybe Ben Affleck was just tired at the Grammys this month. That was Bethenny Frankel's assessment of the Oscar winner's less-than-enthusiastic mood during his and Jennifer Lopez's marital Grammys debut. On a February 10 episode of "Just B with Bethenny Frankel" podcast, the "Skinny B***h" founder said that while "he did look miserable," she and her own husband have had their share of nights out looking glum. "Sometimes you don't want to do s***," Frankel explained, adding, "He may really love her when they're home."
Also noting that Affleck and Lopez are in their fifties, Frankel stated that over-energetic award ceremonies can suck "over 50." Couple that with their "blended family of seven, tremendous fame, exes, career, having to be everywhere," it's no wonder "they both look exhausted and they should be," Frankel said. The media personality also praised Lopez for always putting her game face on. "I cannot imagine what it would have to be like to have to put that hair on, that makeup, that bulls***, that posing," Frankel mused, suggesting that perhaps, Bennifer should slow down their collective schedules.
The Grammys seat filler who shared Bennifer's table also offered an alternative view of the couple's behavior. In a TikTok video, she recalled that, despite the perceived tension, "they were super lovey-dovey. Their hands were always intertwined ... So it wasn't like 'Oh my god, this is gonna lead to divorce.'"