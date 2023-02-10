Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Defends Patrick Mahomes' Controversial Brother Jackson

The 2021 NFL season was, to put it lightly, unremarkable for the Kansas City Chiefs and particularly quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But while Patrick struggled on the field, his brother Jackson Mahomes was on the sidelines, cheering the quarterback on — and racking up a slew of controversies. In October 2021, the younger Mahomes sparked outrage after sharing a TikTok of himself dancing on the late Sean Taylor's memorial logo at FedEx Field. "I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field," he later wrote in a tweet. "We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family." Still, it did not take too long before Jackson found himself in hot water again.

In December 2021, a local Kansas City bar dubbed Jackson entitled for acting out after he and his friends could not get a table during a visit to the establishment. "Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them," the bar wrote in a statement, per the New York Post.

On a separate occasion, Jackson also faced serious backlash after pouring water on Ravens fans who taunted him following a win against the Chiefs. Despite all of these incidents, however, Gracie Hunt, daughter of Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, has no ill feelings towards Jackson — you just might find her defending him even.