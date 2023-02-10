Who Is Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni's Wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell?
Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni used to be the offensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. According to NBC Sports, it was his first job with the NFL. He then went on to coach for the San Diego Chargers, and was the wide receivers coach with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts before taking the job as the head coach for the Eagles in 2021.
According to the Kansas City Star, the current head coach for the Chiefs, Andy Reid, was the one who fired Sirianni. It was reported that at the time Reid took over as head coach, he had his own staff he traveled with, and the job Sirianni had was already expected to be filled by someone else. Ironically, the Chiefs head coach used to be the head coach for the Eagles back in the day, per the Eagles' website.
But now that Sirianni has become a successful head coach, he has no hard feelings about Reid letting him go. "Andy came in because we weren't good enough in Kansas City. And he stepped in and did an unbelievable job," he told ESPN. "He was complimentary. He knew I would be down, so he gave me strength when I was down. I appreciated that, and it sounds like that's who he is as a person and a coach." But there's one reason why Sirianni still loves Kansas City, and that's because he met his wife there.
Nick Sirianni and Brett Ashley Cantwell met in Kansas City
Aside from being a head coach preparing for the Super Bowl, Nick Sirianni is also a dedicated husband to Brett Ashley Cantwell. According to Sportskeeda, Cantwell used to be a teacher in Kansas City, where she met the current Eagles head coach. She later quit her job due to having to move to California, and from then on, she focused on raising their three children. Canwell seems to prefer staying out of the spotlight, as she doesn't have public social media.
"When you first met me, you used the Chiefs card," Cantwell said in an interview with The Athletic. Sirianni then responded: "Hey, it worked! Whatever I needed to do to get my wife."
According to the Indianapolis Colts' website, the two lived in the same apartment complex, and although Cantwell didn't pay much attention to her future husband while they crossed paths, her sister convinced her to go on a date with him. But marrying someone who is involved with the NFL presented its challenges, especially when Sirianni had to relocate for his new job. "I loved my job, I loved everything about Kansas City," she said. "I loved Nick more. So, it was all worth it." And it seems that she has the same attitude today, as the two were able to build a family over the years.
Nick Sirianni and Brett Ashley Cantwell are taking a stroll down memory lane
Nick Sirianni and Brett Ashley Cantwell have two sons, Miles and Jacob, and one daughter, Taylor. They often like to join their dad in press conferences where they steal the show. In one press interview, Taylor is mocking her dad as he speaks, and in another interview, Taylor makes her younger brother laugh which causes Sirianni to switch to dad mode for a period of time.
One might imagine that it's hard for the wives of football coaches to bond, especially if they're like Cantwell, and their past lives never involved the sport. But that doesn't seem to be the case. "We're all in the same situation," Sirianni told the Indianapolis Colts' website about having to move to different cities. "There are so many other coaches' wives that have kids and that's an instant connection right there."
And as Sirianni is gearing up to call the plays in the biggest game of the Philadelphia Eagles' 2022-2023 season, he's grateful for the team he's going up against. "I met my wife [in Kansas City]," he told CBS News. "That city is always going to carry a special place in my heart because of that."