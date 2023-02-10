Who Is Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni's Wife, Brett Ashley Cantwell?

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni used to be the offensive quality control coach for the Kansas City Chiefs. According to NBC Sports, it was his first job with the NFL. He then went on to coach for the San Diego Chargers, and was the wide receivers coach with the Los Angeles Chargers. He was the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts before taking the job as the head coach for the Eagles in 2021.

According to the Kansas City Star, the current head coach for the Chiefs, Andy Reid, was the one who fired Sirianni. It was reported that at the time Reid took over as head coach, he had his own staff he traveled with, and the job Sirianni had was already expected to be filled by someone else. Ironically, the Chiefs head coach used to be the head coach for the Eagles back in the day, per the Eagles' website.

But now that Sirianni has become a successful head coach, he has no hard feelings about Reid letting him go. "Andy came in because we weren't good enough in Kansas City. And he stepped in and did an unbelievable job," he told ESPN. "He was complimentary. He knew I would be down, so he gave me strength when I was down. I appreciated that, and it sounds like that's who he is as a person and a coach." But there's one reason why Sirianni still loves Kansas City, and that's because he met his wife there.