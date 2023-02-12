Officials Offer Bleak Update On Julian Sands Rescue Efforts
California officials are still searching for missing British actor Julian Sands, who's best known for 1985's "A Room With A View, " along with a slew of other TV and film projects. According to Fox News, Sands had previously been hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains, which is located just a few miles outside of Mount Baldy. Sands' family first became concerned about his whereabouts on January 13 and reported him missing. But as TMZ reported, it took several more days before the missing hiker was publicly identified as Sands.
While the exact details of Sands' disappearance are yet to be uncovered, it's highly likely that inclement weather played a major role. "Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous," read the San Bernadino Country Sheriff's Office's Facebook statement. "Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous. Sheriff's Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience."
Now, nearly one month later, officials have given another update on the missing celeb. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound too promising.
Officials warn of possible letdown amid Julian Sands rescue efforts
So far, officials haven't been able to find Julian Sands, but they did update the public on their search efforts. "Regarding the search for Julian Sands, we remain hopeful, but know the outcome may not be what we would like," the County Sheriff's office explained, per Deadline. "Conditions on Mt Baldy remain a danger and our aviation division still patrols the area when they are available. We also plan to search the area by ground in the future."
It goes without saying that Sands' disappearance has been hard on his family. However, they're handling things as gracefully as can be expected. "Our heartfelt thanks to the compassionate members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department who are coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, not least the heroic search teams listed below who are braving difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home. We are deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support," the Sands family shared in a statement, per The Sun.
Fortunately, all hope isn't lost. According to People, Sands was one of two unrelated hikers who went missing around the same time. But, as the publication reports, the unnamed hiker was found alive roughly two days after they initially went missing. Let's hope Sands can enjoy a similar fate.