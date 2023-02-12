Officials Offer Bleak Update On Julian Sands Rescue Efforts

California officials are still searching for missing British actor Julian Sands, who's best known for 1985's "A Room With A View, " along with a slew of other TV and film projects. According to Fox News, Sands had previously been hiking in the San Gabriel Mountains, which is located just a few miles outside of Mount Baldy. Sands' family first became concerned about his whereabouts on January 13 and reported him missing. But as TMZ reported, it took several more days before the missing hiker was publicly identified as Sands.

While the exact details of Sands' disappearance are yet to be uncovered, it's highly likely that inclement weather played a major role. "Please know the current conditions on Mt Baldy are adverse and extremely dangerous," read the San Bernadino Country Sheriff's Office's Facebook statement. "Due to the high winds, the snow has turned to ice making hiking extremely dangerous. Sheriff's Search and Rescue efforts are often hampered by poor weather along with dangerous avalanche conditions. The recent storms that brought the snow and ice conditions are not favorable for hikers, even those that feel they have a high level of experience."

Now, nearly one month later, officials have given another update on the missing celeb. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound too promising.