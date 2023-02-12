Bradley Cooper's Mom Hits Him Where It Hurts In Hilarious Super Bowl 2023 Ad

Bradley Cooper and his mother, Gloria Campano, starred in T-Mobile's 2023 Super Bowl commercial – and we can't get enough of it. The spot had Cooper pretending to be a T-Mobile sales associate while he and his mother fumbled through the entire script. While the actor coached his mom through her lines, she stood by and roasted him. Cooper, wearing a pink T-Mobile shirt, greeted Campano by saying, "Hi, how can I help you?" To which she responded, "I don't like the way you look."

In a second take, she approached him and said of his pink top: "Oh my!... you look like a flamingo in this." By the third take, Campano says to Cooper, "Smile. You look like a clam." Cooper defended his stage directions and said to her, "I think I know what I'm doing. I've been nominated nine times!" in reference to his many Oscar nominations. Campano hilariously shoots back with, "Yeah, but you never won any."

Viewers absolutely loved how pure of heart the commercial was. What could be cuter than Hollywood's heartthrob getting taken to task by his own mother? "This is probably the first commercial in years to actually make me laugh," one fan commented on YouTube. "Love the mother son teasing banter!" wrote another, giving the spot their stamp of approval. "Omg this is so funny and cute! Momma Cooper is hilarious!" another said. Casting the House of Cooper was obviously a great choice.