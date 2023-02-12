Bradley Cooper's Mom Hits Him Where It Hurts In Hilarious Super Bowl 2023 Ad
Ah, the Super Bowl. For football fans, it's the big day. But for the rest of us, it's all about the commercials. Because of the staggering number of viewers expected to tune in, it shouldn't be a surprise that companies are willing to pay top dollar to have their products featured on the country's most-watched television event. The spots tend to showcase the cleverest bits of comedy delivered by stars who have reached the upper echelons of the A-list.
Sometimes, these commercials can create the most unlikely of pairings, like the 2023 commercial that united Snoop Dogg with Skechers. We saw it again when rap producer Metro Boomin jumped in on Budweiser's spot. Not only that, but Kevin Bacon narrated the beer commercial, so it was an inventive pairing of stars over one product. T-Mobile took a similar direction for their 2023 Super Bowl ad — bringing Bradley Cooper and his mother together for a side-splitting short that had the actor getting royally roasted the entire time.
Bradley Cooper gets taken down by his mom
Bradley Cooper and his mother, Gloria Campano, starred in T-Mobile's 2023 Super Bowl commercial – and we can't get enough of it. The spot had Cooper pretending to be a T-Mobile sales associate while he and his mother fumbled through the entire script. While the actor coached his mom through her lines, she stood by and roasted him. Cooper, wearing a pink T-Mobile shirt, greeted Campano by saying, "Hi, how can I help you?" To which she responded, "I don't like the way you look."
In a second take, she approached him and said of his pink top: "Oh my!... you look like a flamingo in this." By the third take, Campano says to Cooper, "Smile. You look like a clam." Cooper defended his stage directions and said to her, "I think I know what I'm doing. I've been nominated nine times!" in reference to his many Oscar nominations. Campano hilariously shoots back with, "Yeah, but you never won any."
Viewers absolutely loved how pure of heart the commercial was. What could be cuter than Hollywood's heartthrob getting taken to task by his own mother? "This is probably the first commercial in years to actually make me laugh," one fan commented on YouTube. "Love the mother son teasing banter!" wrote another, giving the spot their stamp of approval. "Omg this is so funny and cute! Momma Cooper is hilarious!" another said. Casting the House of Cooper was obviously a great choice.