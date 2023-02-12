Blake Lively Casually Teases Arrival Of Fourth Baby With Ryan Reynolds

One thing America's sweethearts Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are known for is their devotion to family. Since marrying in 2012, the "Green Lantern" co-stars have welcomed three daughters: James, Inez, and Betty. In September 2022, the couple casually surprised us all when Lively turned up at the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit, rocking a bedazzled minidress — and a baby bump, per Newsweek. Without addressing baby No. 4 directly, Lively gushed about motherhood at the event, explaining that she just likes "to create. Whether that's baking or storytelling or businesses or humans..." The "Gossip Girl" alum also mused that the experience has made her more confident and "feel so much more in my skin."

As Reynolds told "Today" in November 2022, he and Lively never try to find out the baby's gender until it's born. The "Deadpool" star has made it abundantly clear, however, that he prefers being a girl dad. "I know girls," he said, jokingly adding that being raised with only brothers, he knows what he's talking about. "I love my well-being and my home," Reynolds quipped. "I was the youngest of four and we were just arsonists and firemen."

Well, it seems the couple finally has an answer to this mystery — Lively's sly social media post revealed baby No. 4 has popped!