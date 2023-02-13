Ivanka Trump Details Son Theo's Scary Trip To The Hospital

Ivanka Trump is a public figure to many, but to some people, she's simply "mom." Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, are proud parents to three children, and from time to time, the public saw glimpses of the kiddos hanging out in the White House or attending rallies for their grandfather, former President Donald Trump.

But Ivanka has switched gears in recent years and it looks like the family will be living more of a low-key life outside of the limelight. Ivanka told Fox News in November that she no longer wanted to continue a career in politics as she was choosing family life instead after Donald Trump announced plans to run for president in 2024. "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family," she shared. Ivanka added, "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration's accomplishments."

Since Ivanka's announcement, she has shown glimpses of her life on Instagram, including several images of her kids. On December 25, the mother of three posted a photo of herself, Jared Kushner, and their three kiddos — Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore celebrating Hanukkah. Only a few weeks later, Ivanka shared a scary upload detailing her son Theo's accident.