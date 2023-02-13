The Tragic Death Of Sharon Stone's Brother Patrick

According to TMZ, Sharon Stone's brother, Patrick Stone has died at the age of 57. Patrick, who was not a prominent public figure like his famous sister, reportedly died from heart disease over the weekend, as noted by a coroner who spoke with the publication. Following his death, Patrick's wife Tasha Stone circulated a somber statement through her inner circle. "I'm not sure what life is supposed to look like without my husband by my side and quite honestly I don't want to, but I will of course," wrote Tasha. "I just hope that you always stay by my side watching over Hunter, Kaylee and I."

Unfortunately, Patrick's death adds to the wave of heartbreaking loss that's recently rippled through Sharon's family. Back in August 2021, Sharon took to her Instagram to reveal that her nephew — Patrick and Tasha's son — River William Stone — had died from organ failure. Months later, Sharon asked for prayers after her mother had a stroke — a condition that runs in her family. Fortunately, Sharon's mom survived and has since made major improvements.

At this time, Sharon hasn't made any public statements about her brother's death.

