Chiefs' Chad Henne Tops Off Super Bowl 2023 Victory With Cheers To His Retirement

Kansas City Chiefs backup quarterback Chad Henne has played in the NFL for more than a decade. He previously played as a starting quarterback and a backup quarterback for the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He then joined the Chiefs in 2018. He has only been active in 10 games since joining the Chiefs, and he started one game in the 2020 season.

Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce had nothing but praise for the no. 2 quarterback. "He's been in the building every single day," Mahomes said in a post-game interview after Henne had to step into the game for a small period of time while the starting quarterback was getting his ankle checked out. "He's made me so much of a better quarterback in the way he teaches me ... Just the most ready-to-go at all times quarterback."

And after another season of football has wrapped up, players have announced their retirement from the sport. JJ Watt announced his departure from the football field at the end of December 2022, and Tom Brady announced he was retiring "for good" on February 1, a little after he and his team were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.