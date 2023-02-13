Megan Fox Reportedly Takes Off Ring From Machine Gun Kelly As Engagement Crumbles
It appears there is trouble in paradise between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The two first met in 2020 on the set of the indie film, "Midnight in the Switchgrass" and started dating soon after Fox's split from her then-husband, Brian Austin Green. That year, Fox recalled meeting Kelly and shared on the "Give them Lala ... With Randall" podcast that she knew that he was her "twin flame."The "Transformers" actor explained, "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."
Fox and MGK got engaged in January 2022 and the actor shared on her now-deleted Instagram account that after he proposed, they drank each other's blood. Kelly posted a video of the emerald and diamond ring on Fox's hand, explaining the significance of the two stones. However, on February 12, Fox hinted at a possible breakup between her and Kelly, and their engagement is not looking hopeful.
Megan Fox's troubles with Machine Gun Kelly seem serious
Superbowl Sunday was not a day of celebration for Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The actor sparked speculation of a breakup after she posted a video of herself burning an envelope in a bonfire. She also shared a series of pictures of her in front of a domestic violence PSA poster with the visible words, "When you can't walk away," and added a caption using lyrics from Beyonce's 2016 album "Lemonade." Fox then erased all images of MGK and proceeded to follow Eminem, who has publicly feuded with the "Bloody Valentine" singer. Following this social media tear, Fox completely deleted her Instagram account, going off-grid.
Since then, Fox has been quiet, but a source told People, "They haven't officially called off the engagement but Megan took her ring off. They have had issues in the past, but things seem pretty serious this time." The insider also revealed that Fox and Kelly "had a fight over the weekend" and that the actor was giving her fiancé the silent treatment. While Fox has clearly made a stand on her relationship with Kelly, the musician still has pictures of his twin flame on his Instagram. Perhaps he is still clinging to the hope that he and Fox will work things out.