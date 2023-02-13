Megan Fox Reportedly Takes Off Ring From Machine Gun Kelly As Engagement Crumbles

It appears there is trouble in paradise between Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The two first met in 2020 on the set of the indie film, "Midnight in the Switchgrass" and started dating soon after Fox's split from her then-husband, Brian Austin Green. That year, Fox recalled meeting Kelly and shared on the "Give them Lala ... With Randall" podcast that she knew that he was her "twin flame."The "Transformers" actor explained, "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."

Fox and MGK got engaged in January 2022 and the actor shared on her now-deleted Instagram account that after he proposed, they drank each other's blood. Kelly posted a video of the emerald and diamond ring on Fox's hand, explaining the significance of the two stones. However, on February 12, Fox hinted at a possible breakup between her and Kelly, and their engagement is not looking hopeful.