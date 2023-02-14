Sharon Stone's Tears Flow In Video Confirming Tragic Death Of Brother Patrick

The day after news broke of her brother Patrick Stone's death, Sharon Stone verified the reports on Instagram. "This message is to confirm that, yes, we did lose my brother, Patrick Joseph Stone, to a heart attack yesterday. Yes, he is the man who was the father to River, who we lost at 11 months old," she shared in a video. With tears falling down her face, Sharon stated, "Like any family, we thank you for your love and support in this time of immeasurable grief, and we appreciate all of your condolences." Referencing River's death, she continued, "We've had a tremendous amount of loss in these last couple of years — as so many of you also have and we do greatly understand that the losses are ours here on Earth." The actor concluded her message by thanking supporters and reminding everyone to be kind.

Fellow actor and friend John Travolta shared a simple yet poignant message. "Dearest Sharon, I'm so sorry for your loss. I do understand very well what you're going through. With love -JT," he wrote. Travolta lost his 16-year-old son Jett in 2009 after Jett had a seizure and hit his head on a bathtub. The "Grease" star suffered another loss in 2020 when his wife Kelly Preston died from breast cancer.

Sharon also posted pictures of Patrick and wrote, "RIP my brother Patrick Joseph Stone." She's since received an outpouring of love and condolences from colleagues and friends.