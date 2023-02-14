Tom Brady Admits Motive Behind His Underwear Selfie (& It's Not Because He's Back On The Market)

The timing couldn't be coincidental, right? Freshly single after divorcing Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady surprised Instagram followers recently with an underwear-clad shirtless snap in his Stories. Modeling a pair of his own Brady Brand briefs, Brady posed with his legs apart — his chiseled hamstring and quadricep muscles in full, glorious view (not to mention his taut abs, of course). The newly retired Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also coyly rested his hand in-between his legs (just an important detail we thought should be mentioned).

Given that this is the first time Brady has shown so much skin on his social feeds, everyone had an opinion on the spicy selfie. On a February 7 episode of "The View," co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin suggested this was a subliminal message to Bündchen, saying, "I love a good thirst trap ... Make them know what they're missing." As Brady's ex-wife has reportedly been dating Brazilian jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, fellow co-host Sunny Hostin quipped that the "clearly hot" Brady's selfie might make her "take a second look."

In fact, Brady's true reason for taking (and posting) that mirror selfie couldn't be less linked to his love life. The retired NFL star finally candidly addressed his recent viral moment.