Freshly Single Tom Brady Celebrates Retirement With First-Ever Thirst Trap

For a recently retired guy, Tom Brady still has a lot going on. As most of us know, the star made headlines in 2022, when he announced his retirement from the NFL. But it didn't last for too long as the star quickly retracted his retirement statement, opting to return to the game that made him famous, serving as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet again. Brady played the 2022-2023 season with the squad, but once the Bucs lost in the playoffs, it didn't take Brady long to announce he was retiring. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," he began in an Instagram video before announcing his retirement, this time for good.

Now that Brady has retired from football, he seems to have more time on his hands and has been working more on his clothing line, Brady Brand, which sells everything from underwear to actual clothes. In February, the brand shared a tweet from June where Brady posted a photo of two male models rocking underwear from his line. "40k likes and I'll recreate these photos. Unrelated, but can you guys send me some more of the socks," he wrote. "Hey @TomBradywe haven't forgotten about this," Brady Brand wrote along with the June tweet. Now, the quarterback is putting his money where his mouth is by sharing some steamy shots.