Freshly Single Tom Brady Celebrates Retirement With First-Ever Thirst Trap
For a recently retired guy, Tom Brady still has a lot going on. As most of us know, the star made headlines in 2022, when he announced his retirement from the NFL. But it didn't last for too long as the star quickly retracted his retirement statement, opting to return to the game that made him famous, serving as quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers yet again. Brady played the 2022-2023 season with the squad, but once the Bucs lost in the playoffs, it didn't take Brady long to announce he was retiring. "I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first," he began in an Instagram video before announcing his retirement, this time for good.
Now that Brady has retired from football, he seems to have more time on his hands and has been working more on his clothing line, Brady Brand, which sells everything from underwear to actual clothes. In February, the brand shared a tweet from June where Brady posted a photo of two male models rocking underwear from his line. "40k likes and I'll recreate these photos. Unrelated, but can you guys send me some more of the socks," he wrote. "Hey @TomBradywe haven't forgotten about this," Brady Brand wrote along with the June tweet. Now, the quarterback is putting his money where his mouth is by sharing some steamy shots.
Tom Brady strips down to his undies
Is it just us, or is it getting hot in here? Tom Brady celebrated his retirement with his first-ever thirst trap. The legendary quarterback took to his Instagram stories to share a steamy underwear-clad photo. Brady snapped the selfie-style shot as he sat on the edge of a bed with beautiful blue water in the window at his back. The star sported Brady Brand underwear and opted to go shirtless, showing off his chiseled chest and abs. He also included text in the snapshot, saying "deals a deal" while tagging the brand. In addition, he tagged his former teammates, Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman (who's not afraid to post his own thirst traps), asking them if he did it right.
It hasn't taken too long for fans to notice the shot, with many taking to Twitter to weigh in on Brady's first thirst trap. "Aaron Rodgers wins a golf tournament. Tom Brady responds with an underwear picture," one person joked. "Rodgers next move is going to have to be off the charts ... he's gotta be furious right now." Another tweeted, "Tom Brady really woke up retired at the beach on a Monday morning and posted a thirst trap in his underwear... legend."
As fans know, Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, announced their divorce in October but not too long after Gisele sparked rumors when she vacationed in Costa Rica with her jujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.