Tom Brady Gets Cryptic About Love On First Valentine's Day Without Gisele Bündchen
After 13 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially divorced in October 2022. The pair publicly kept it amicable, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to social media to deliver a statement. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written." Not long after the breakup, both were rumored to be romantically linked to other people.
In December 2022, rumors circulated that Brady was dating model Veronika Rajek, as she openly gushed over the future Hall of Famer on her Instagram page. A rep for Rajek denied any romantic connection, saying the model simply wanted to support the Buccaneers star. Meanwhile, Bündchen was spotted vacationing with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in January, after being seen with him in November. A source close to the pair said they were just friends.
Apparently, cracking the rotation of Brady's dating life would be a tall order for whoever he decided to settle down with next. According to a source, the potential partner would need family consent first. "The truth is that any woman who wants to get serious with Tom has to get the approval of [his mother] Galynn," an insider told The U.S. Sun on February 12. A couple days later, Brady made his first post-divorce Valentine's Day post.
Tom Brady gets deep on Instagram
To ring in Valentine's Day, Tom Brady posted a quote to his Instagram Stories that could be open to interpretation. "Love is not a transaction; it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion," the seven-time Super Bowl champion wrote while tagging the writer of the quote, Sadhguru. While the quote was vague, and could have been interpreted as pertaining to Brady's love life, it appeared to relate to his familial love as he followed up that post with several snaps of his kids. The retired quarterback included a photo of his daughter, Vivian Brady. He also added a picture of Vivian with her brother, Benjamin Brady. Plus, the former New England Patriot included a snap of Jack Brady showing love to the family dog.
It was unsurprising to see Tom gush over his children on the day celebrating love, as they are his main priority. "His kids ultimately were the reason why he made this decision," a source told Page Six on February 1 while discussing his retirement. Those hoping to see the future Fox Sports analyst move on from Gisele Bündchen could be waiting awhile. "No, he isn't formally dating anyone right now. His friends want to set him up, but he's all about the kids," the insider added.
Bündchen had a sweet V-day post of her own that was focused on her fur babies. "Pure love!! I am convinced they are little angels on Earth," she wrote on Instagram alongside pics with her dogs.