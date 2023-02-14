Tom Brady Gets Cryptic About Love On First Valentine's Day Without Gisele Bündchen

After 13 years of marriage, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen officially divorced in October 2022. The pair publicly kept it amicable, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to social media to deliver a statement. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he wrote on his Instagram Stories. "However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written." Not long after the breakup, both were rumored to be romantically linked to other people.

In December 2022, rumors circulated that Brady was dating model Veronika Rajek, as she openly gushed over the future Hall of Famer on her Instagram page. A rep for Rajek denied any romantic connection, saying the model simply wanted to support the Buccaneers star. Meanwhile, Bündchen was spotted vacationing with her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, in January, after being seen with him in November. A source close to the pair said they were just friends.

Apparently, cracking the rotation of Brady's dating life would be a tall order for whoever he decided to settle down with next. According to a source, the potential partner would need family consent first. "The truth is that any woman who wants to get serious with Tom has to get the approval of [his mother] Galynn," an insider told The U.S. Sun on February 12. A couple days later, Brady made his first post-divorce Valentine's Day post.