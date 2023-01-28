Tom Brady's Appearance Post-Gisele Bündchen Divorce Draws Concern From Fans

Tom Brady's weight loss following his high-profile divorce to Gisele Bündchen has left fans seriously worried. Back in 2022, the former New England Patriots player made headlines after he famously un-retired to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for their 2022-2023 season. A month before his NFL comeback, the beloved athlete informed fans that he would be stepping away from the NFL to "focus" his time on "other things," per ESPN. While many fans were happy to have "The G.O.A.T." back on the field, the decision seemingly hurt his marriage to the former Victoria's Secret model. "Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life," a source told People. "Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him."

While Bündchen and Brady refrained from acknowledging the various divorce rumors for most of 2022, the pair ended up confirming the news in October. "We arrived at this decision amicably, and with gratitude, for the time we spent together," Brady wrote on his Instagram Story (via CNN)." "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way." In an additional statement, Bündchen revealed that the decision wasn't easy, but was reached because they "grew apart."

While the two have taken steps to move on with their lives, eagle-eyed fans have noticed an alarming change in Brady.