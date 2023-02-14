Chris Evans' Romance With Alba Baptista Is Going Strong (& We're Punching The Air)
After a year of rabid speculation, Chris Evans seemingly confirmed his romance with "Warrior Nun" star Alba Baptista in November 2022. Fans first got nervous when they noticed that Baptista had begun following not only Evans, but several members of his family, on Instagram in 2021. Hearts began truly breaking last November, though, when an insider told People that the "Lightyear" star had been seeing Baptista "for over a year," even dropping the "S-word" and telling the outlet that things were ... "serious." Gasp!
Evans and Baptista further confirmed all the rumors when they were spotted on a casual stroll that month through Central Park. Holding hands, the stars clearly wanted to remain incognito, as they covered their faces with masks and sunglasses. Then, in early 2023, a source dished to Us Weekly that Evans and Baptista had moved on to the cohabitating phase of their relationship. "They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight," the insider spilled, adding that Evans wanted to "take his time before settling down" this time around. "This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever," the source said.
For anyone holding onto glimmers of hope the MCU star might still be playing the field, Evan's own Valentine's Day tribute to Baptista just shot them down.
Chris Evans is cozy (and serious) with Alba Baptista
Well, apparently we can stop calling ourselves "Mrs. Chris Evans" in our family group text chains (for now, at least ... ). Chris Evans took to his Instagram stories on Valentine's Day to share a montage of his girlfriend, Alba Baptista ... and it is, despite our begrudging envy, terribly cute. Composed of selfies of the duo, Baptista with Evans' beloved dog Dodger, and a video of Evans teaching her to play "Super Mario Bros. 3," it's clear that the "Knives Out" star thoroughly planned his loving tribute. "She hates this video, but I LOVE it," Evans wrote about introducing Baptista to "Super Mario Bros 3." Aww, they have inside jokes already. It's cool, we're definitely not crying.
While Evans took time off from the dating scene after his March 2018 split from "Saturday Night Live" alum Jenny Slate, it comes as no surprise that he enjoys domestication so much. After all, the man himself has been vocal about wanting a family of his own. "I really want kids," he told Men's Journal in 2019. "I like pretty pedestrian, domestic things ... I like ceremony. I want to carve pumpkins and decorate Christmas trees and s*** like that." By July 2022 (at which point he and Baptista were already a thing), the actor and director told Shonda Rhimes' "Shondaland" that he was "laser-focused on finding a partner ... to live with."
All jokes aside, we wish Albis (new couple name?) the best of luck!