Chris Evans' Romance With Alba Baptista Is Going Strong (& We're Punching The Air)

After a year of rabid speculation, Chris Evans seemingly confirmed his romance with "Warrior Nun" star Alba Baptista in November 2022. Fans first got nervous when they noticed that Baptista had begun following not only Evans, but several members of his family, on Instagram in 2021. Hearts began truly breaking last November, though, when an insider told People that the "Lightyear" star had been seeing Baptista "for over a year," even dropping the "S-word" and telling the outlet that things were ... "serious." Gasp!

Evans and Baptista further confirmed all the rumors when they were spotted on a casual stroll that month through Central Park. Holding hands, the stars clearly wanted to remain incognito, as they covered their faces with masks and sunglasses. Then, in early 2023, a source dished to Us Weekly that Evans and Baptista had moved on to the cohabitating phase of their relationship. "They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight," the insider spilled, adding that Evans wanted to "take his time before settling down" this time around. "This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever," the source said.

For anyone holding onto glimmers of hope the MCU star might still be playing the field, Evan's own Valentine's Day tribute to Baptista just shot them down.