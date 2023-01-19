Chris Evans' New Romance Is Reportedly More Serious Than Anyone Knew

At one point in time, Chris Evans made a name for himself as one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. And, over the years, the "Knives Out" actor has dated many famous women in the industry. According to PopSugar, Evans has dated likes of Kate Bosworth, Jessica Biel, Christina Ricci, and Lily Collins to name just a few. Currently, the star is linked to yet another leading lady, this time "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" actor Alba Baptista.

According to People, the couple began dating in 2021, and the year before, Evans followed Baptista on Instagram... perhaps indicating the very beginning of their blooming romance. Not too long after Evans followed Baptista on Instagram, she followed him back, and somewhere in between, the relationship began. However, it wasn't until November 2022 that the pair were spotted holding hands, thus confirming their relationship. In January, Evans made things Instagram official. According to People, Evans posted a video to his Instagram Stories, titled "A look back at 2022," along with several red-heart emoji. In the compilation, Baptista made several appearances as the two joked with one another and appeared to have a good time. Evans has not shared a photo or video with Baptista on his actual Instagram feed — but maybe it's only a matter of time.

A source close to Evans and Baptista is sharing plenty of details about the couple's romance, and judging from the comments, it appears to be pretty serious.