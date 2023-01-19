Chris Evans' New Romance Is Reportedly More Serious Than Anyone Knew
At one point in time, Chris Evans made a name for himself as one of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. And, over the years, the "Knives Out" actor has dated many famous women in the industry. According to PopSugar, Evans has dated likes of Kate Bosworth, Jessica Biel, Christina Ricci, and Lily Collins to name just a few. Currently, the star is linked to yet another leading lady, this time "Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris" actor Alba Baptista.
According to People, the couple began dating in 2021, and the year before, Evans followed Baptista on Instagram... perhaps indicating the very beginning of their blooming romance. Not too long after Evans followed Baptista on Instagram, she followed him back, and somewhere in between, the relationship began. However, it wasn't until November 2022 that the pair were spotted holding hands, thus confirming their relationship. In January, Evans made things Instagram official. According to People, Evans posted a video to his Instagram Stories, titled "A look back at 2022," along with several red-heart emoji. In the compilation, Baptista made several appearances as the two joked with one another and appeared to have a good time. Evans has not shared a photo or video with Baptista on his actual Instagram feed — but maybe it's only a matter of time.
A source close to Evans and Baptista is sharing plenty of details about the couple's romance, and judging from the comments, it appears to be pretty serious.
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are going strong
It looks like Chris Evans' romance with Alba Baptista is hotter and heavier than we all imagined. A source close to the pair spilled the beans to Us Weekly about Evans and Baptista's relationship, and it seems as though the two are going strong with the insider stating that Evans and Baptista have gotten really "serious." The same source added that this particular relationship is different for Evans than his past ones. "This is the most committed anyone can remember him being in a very long time, if not ever," the source snitched.
And even though the two of them are pretty big celebs in their own rights, they seem to be the perfect match since they enjoy flying under the radar. "They spend most of their time at his place in Massachusetts and love the quiet life there, surrounded by nature and away from the spotlight," the insider added. "Chris was very open that he wanted to take his time before settling down."
Evans has made no secret that he would like to pump the breaks and start a family. In 2022, he spoke with People after being crowned the "Sexiest Man Alive." In the interview, he said that he "absolutely" wants to "settle down and have a family." The star even added that he loves "love." So, the only question that remains is... do we think that Baptista is the one? Guess we'll have to wait and see how things pan out.