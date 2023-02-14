What's The Real Meaning Of Leave Me Again By Kelsea Ballerini? Here's What We Think

The day before Valentine's Day, Kelsea Ballerini shared some exciting news: She would be dropping an EP consisting of six songs. "Rolling up the welcome mat. the short film. tonight at midnight. link in bio to set a reminder to tune in," the country singer shared on Instagram. Along with the tracks, Ballerini revealed that "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" would also come with a short film.

The surprise EP comes on the heels of Ballerini's divorce from fellow country star Morgan Evans, which was finalized on November 15, 2022. Each song depicts a roller coaster of emotions the singer experienced during the demise of her marriage. "These are six songs I wish I had last year. It's about the complexities of the feelings you go through during a massive shift at a young age. 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat' was how I processed everything. It's the way I got my feelings out of my body and heart and put them to music — which is the purest way I could've handled it," Ballerini stated.

"Leave Me Again" is Ballerini's last song on "Rolling Up the Welcome Mat." The haunting lyrics perfectly wrap up the mini-album, and here's what we think the song is really about.