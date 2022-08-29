Kelsea Ballerini Has Sad Relationship News To Share

Kelsea Ballerini burst onto the country scene in 2014 with a relationship demand: "Love Me Like You Mean It." Two years later, she seemed to find a guy who met this criteria in fellow county musician Morgan Evans.

Ballerini met the Aussie singer when she was invited to co-host Australia's Country Music Channel Awards ceremony with him. Ballerini revealed that they got to know each other better over shots after the show, and their night ended with fireworks. "He leaned over and asked if he could kiss me, like a proper gentleman, and I said yes," Ballerini recalled to People. Evans told KTLA 5 they went on their first date only four days later, and by the end of 2017, Ballerini and Morgan were married.

Ballerini documented some of their happier times on social media, like when she informed her Instagram followers that she and Evans played a lot of Mario Kart and worked on their communications skills amid the COVID-19 lockdown. In a 2021 interview with Lyric Magazine, Evans confessed that he had some qualms about Ballerini's social media usage. "I remember the first time she posted about us being together, I was like, 'Let's not post about this, because we're going to have to talk about it. If it doesn't work out, we're going to have to talk about that,'" he recalled. Sadly, not every love song has a happy ending, and the time to have the conversation that Evans feared has now arrived.