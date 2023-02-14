Flavor Of Love's Deelishis Mourns Heartbreaking Death Of Her Niece After Michigan State University Tragedy
"Flavor of Love" star Deelishis is mourning the death of her niece, a college student at Michigan State University, following the tragedy that unfolded there in the late hours of February 13. As reported by local ABC affiliate station WXYZ Detroit, 19-year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson was identified as one of the students killed in the mass shooting that occurred at the university. Earlier, Deelishis appealed to her Instagram followers for any information regarding her niece Arielle Diamond's whereabouts in the wake of the shooting because her family couldn't get in contact with the teen. At the time of her post, Deelishis elaborated that Anderson "was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her."
Since Anderson's death was confirmed, many commenters have replied to Deelishis's Instagram post to express their condolences. At the time of publication, the investigation into the shooting at Michigan State University is ongoing.
Arielle Diamond Anderson had big plans
Arielle Diamond Anderson, Deelishis's niece, had big plans for her future, as reported by news station WXYZ Detroit. The article discussing the students who were killed in the shooting at Michigan State University mentioned that she had graduated from the Grosse Pointe Public School system prior to beginning her studies at the college. Her family reportedly told the news station that Anderson "loved children" and aspired to become a pediatrician someday.
A quote from Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer at a February 14 press conference was included in the news article. Whitmer commented, "We're all broken by an all-too-familiar feeling. Another place that is supposed to be about community and togetherness shattered by bullets and bloodshed." Our condolences are with all those affected by the mass shooting at Michigan State University, including "Flavor of Love" star Deelishis and her family as they process these tragic events.