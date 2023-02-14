Flavor Of Love's Deelishis Mourns Heartbreaking Death Of Her Niece After Michigan State University Tragedy

"Flavor of Love" star Deelishis is mourning the death of her niece, a college student at Michigan State University, following the tragedy that unfolded there in the late hours of February 13. As reported by local ABC affiliate station WXYZ Detroit, 19-year-old Arielle Diamond Anderson was identified as one of the students killed in the mass shooting that occurred at the university. Earlier, Deelishis appealed to her Instagram followers for any information regarding her niece Arielle Diamond's whereabouts in the wake of the shooting because her family couldn't get in contact with the teen. At the time of her post, Deelishis elaborated that Anderson "was in her classroom in the same building as the active shooter and we have not heard from her."

Since Anderson's death was confirmed, many commenters have replied to Deelishis's Instagram post to express their condolences. At the time of publication, the investigation into the shooting at Michigan State University is ongoing.