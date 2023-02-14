Pharrell Williams Has Big Shoes To Fill As Louis Vuitton's New Top Dog

If you had to name some of the biggest luxury brands in the world, you would probably think of Gucci, Chanel, and of course, Louis Vuitton. Louis Vuitton has been an iconic fashion house for years and has had some of the biggest designers work for them, including Virgil Abloh.

Alboh had a long history of fashion experience prior to working with Louis Vuitton, having created the brand Off-White. His fashion style was unlike any other designer, and Louis Vuitton recognized this. In 2018, Abloh was named artistic director of men's wear at the fashion house. The designer brought a new creative direction to Louis Vuitton that had people highly anticipating every new release. Unfortunately, the designer's life was cut short in 2021 following a difficult two-year experience with an aggressive form of cancer. A statement released on Abloh's Instagram said, "Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design." The Illinois native is irreplaceable in the fashion world and has left an undeniable legacy in his work.

The process of finding someone to fill in Abloh's incredible shoes had to be difficult for Louis Vuitton. Taking everything into consideration, the fashion house has officially announced that Pharrell Williams will be stepping into the role Abloh once held.