Inside Kanye West's Emotional Tribute To Virgil Abloh

On November 28, Virgil Abloh's family confirmed his death. The men's artistic director of Louis Vuitton and Off-White founder died at the age of 41 after facing a "rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma," via the Instagram announcement, privately for two years. He is survived by his wife, Shannon, and two children, Lowe and Grey, as well as tons of other friends and clients, many of whom have paid tribute to the designer.

There was an outpour of reactions and sentiments shared by celebrities and people from the fashion industry to express their grief about Abloh's passing. "There will never be another Virgil Abloh," penned Sussanne Khan, referring to the designer's legacy in fashion. Hailey Bieber, who donned a wedding dress designed by Abloh for her wedding to Justin Bieber, shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram page: "Virgil completely changed the way I looked at street style and fashion," she wrote. "A once in a generation creative mind that is so rare and I'll never forget his impact." Drake also paid tribute. "My plan is to touch the sky 1000 more times for you...love you eternally brother," he wrote.

While there are numerous figures who made an effort to celebrate Abloh, Kanye West, who also happened to be a close personal friend of the designer, went out of his way to dedicate a Sunday Service series to him.